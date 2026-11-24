The funeral of 17-year-old Kyriaki Anastasiou, who was found dead in a hotel room in Kakopetria on Saturday while on a school trip, will take place on Tuesday, as tributes continue to pour in from members of her school community.

In an emotional social media post, her religious education teacher, Marios Petrides, paid tribute to his student, recalling her kindness, academic performance and the impression she had left on both her teachers and classmates.

“There are students who pass through a teacher’s life and there are students who leave an indelible mark on their soul. My dear Kyriaki, you belong to the second category. And that mark cannot be erased by time,” he wrote.

Petrides said he struggled to find the words to express his feelings following her sudden death, describing the profound sadness that had overcome the school community since learning of her passing.

“Kyriaki, you were a special presence in our school. A child who stood out not only for her academic performance but, above all, for her character, kindness, discretion and respect for others,” he said.

“You earned the love and appreciation of your teachers and classmates, not through grand words, but in your own special way.”

Recalling her interest in religious education and her positive attitude towards his lessons, Petrides said it had been an honour and a source of pride to have taught her.

“You set the bar high, my dear Kyriaki. The bar for love, dignity, kindness and respect,” he wrote.

Referring to the atmosphere at the school following her death, he said both teachers and students were struggling to come to terms with a loss none of them could have imagined.

“Today our school is mourning. Your teachers and classmates are experiencing a loss that no one could have imagined. Personally, particularly today at school, I felt your absence deeply.”

Petrides also drew comfort from his faith, noting that Kyriaki had died on November 21, the day the Orthodox Church celebrates the Entry of the Virgin Mary into the Temple.

He said her memory would remain alive in the hearts and prayers of those who knew her.

“You will always be that kind girl with the sweet smile, the remarkable discretion and the beautiful soul. You will always be our dear Kyriaki.”

“It was an honour to have had you as my student. Our beloved Kyriaki, we will never forget you,” he concluded.

Family, friends and classmates will gather on Tuesday to say their final farewells to the 17-year-old who died on Saturday night while staying with fellow students in Kakopetria.

Her funeral will take place at 3pm at Ayios Nikolaos Church in Kato Polemidia, Limassol.

In the funeral announcement, the family made a particular request: “Everyone in white clothing.”