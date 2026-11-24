More than 18,100 European hotels are pursuing collective legal action against Booking.com over alleged competition breaches, with Cyprus’ hoteliers having been encouraged to join the claim through their national association.

The Amsterdam District Court action seeks compensation for financial losses allegedly suffered between 2004 and 2024 because of Booking.com’s so-called price parity clauses, which restricted hotels from offering lower prices or better terms through their own websites and other booking channels.

The case has expanded from an initial group of around 3,000 hotels to 18,135 participants across Europe, with the first court hearing expected in 2027.

Cyprus’ hotel industry has been involved in the initiative from an early stage. In June 2025, the Cyprus Hotel Association (Pasyxe) announced its support for the collective action, which was brought before the Dutch courts through an alliance of more than 25 national hotel associations under HOTREC, the European umbrella organisation for the hospitality sector.

Pasyxe said it would provide guidance and support to members wishing to participate and encouraged interested businesses to register through a dedicated platform. Registration closed on July 31, 2025.

The legal challenge is based on a September 19, 2024 ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union, which found that Booking.com’s parity clauses breached EU competition rules. The clauses prevented hotels from offering better prices or conditions through alternative distribution channels, including their own websites.

The practices were alleged to have distorted competition, increased commission costs and restricted direct bookings.

“The participation of Cypriot hospitality businesses in this collective action represents an important opportunity to remedy years of unbalanced commercial practices,” said Christos Angelides, Pasyxe director general, when the association announced its support in June 2025.

He added that the action also “contributes to the creation of a fairer and more balanced digital environment for tourism enterprises across Europe”.

The wider case has also drawn attention to the relationship between hotels and major online booking platforms, particularly the extent to which accommodation providers can retain control over pricing and customer relationships.

“Digital platforms undoubtedly provide valuable services and make bookings easier. However, when commercial power is concentrated in the hands of a few players, there is a risk of abusive terms that restrict hotels’ autonomy,” said Alexandros Vasilikos, president of HOTREC.

“We are not seeking a less digital economy, but greater transparency, commercial freedom and fair competition,” he added.