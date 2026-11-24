British police said on Tuesday they were investigating whether the release of an “unknown substance” at a rap concert this weekend was linked to a small number of robberies at the show.

Police declared a major incident on Sunday evening after people in the crowd at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, northern England, fell ill during a performance by US rapper Don Toliver.

Greater Manchester Police said the force had received nine reports of jewellery being stolen during the concert, adding in a statement that “detectives are exploring the possibility that release of the substance could be linked”.

Assistant Chief Constable Tom Harding said that “similar robberies have been reported at two European concerts” by Don Toliver and that the police would speak to European law enforcement.

“We maintain our belief that, based on the information available to us now, there is no wider ongoing risk to the public,” Harding said.

Around 12,000 people at the concert had to leave the venue and nearly 90 people displayed symptoms believed to be linked to the exposure, the police said previously, though just one person was taken to hospital for further assessment.

Toliver, who has been nominated for several Grammys this year, had been due to perform at London’s O2 Arena on Monday but the concert was postponed to December 15.