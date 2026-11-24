The record-breaking British superstar is coming to Cyprus for one of the summer’s biggest live music events. Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster.cy on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, at 10:00 am.

Cyprus, are you ready? Robbie Williams is coming! The record-breaking British superstar and one of the most charismatic performers in international music will take the stage at Land of Tomorrow in Larnaca on Saturday, 24 July 2027. With a catalogue of global hits and a reputation for electrifying live performances, his arrival promises to be a defining entertainment event of the Mediterranean summer.

Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster.cy on Wednesday, 25th November 2026, at 10:00 AM, with Arena tickets available from €84.50.

With artists of Robbie Williams’ calibre rarely performing on the island, excitement is expected to extend far beyond Cyprus, attracting music fans from across the wider region for a summer concert worth travelling for.

The concert forms part of the Horizon Towers Concert Series by SLK, with Moonlight Show Productions bringing one of the world’s most celebrated live entertainers to Larnaca. The event marks a major addition to Cyprus’ international entertainment calendar, reinforcing the island’s potential as a destination for major international live music events.

90 million albums. 16 Number Ones. One Robbie Williams.

With 90 million album sales worldwide, 18 BRIT Awards and six of the 100 best-selling albums in British history, Robbie Williams ranks among Britain’s most successful recording artists. In January 2026, his album BRITPOP topped the UK charts, securing a record-breaking 16th Number 1 album. From Angels and Feel to Rock DJ, Millennium and the iconic Let Me Entertain You, his timeless hits have defined generations. His unmistakable humour, charisma and electrifying stage presence have also made him one of the world’s most celebrated live performers. His 2025 BRITPOP stadium tour attracted 1.2 million fans worldwide, confirming his enduring global appeal.

For longtime fans and those who have always wanted to see Robbie Williams live, this is a rare opportunity to experience his greatest hits, legendary stage presence and unmistakable personality right here in Cyprus.

The countdown starts now. Cyprus, get ready to be entertained!

TICKETS & PRICES

All prices include the Service Fee, Transaction Fee, Handling Fee and 19% VAT (per ticket).

Fees are non-refundable in the event of cancellation

Ticket category Price Accessible Tickets (Persons with Disabilities) €80.00 Arena €84.50 Golden Ring €176.03 Grandstand Seating A&B €321.18 Grandstand Premium Seating €361.19 VIP Seating* €501.23

* VIP Seating includes: Premium grandstand seats, parking, dedicated VIP entrance, VIP hospitality lounge and pre-show hospitality.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Saturday, 24 July 2027

Saturday, 24 July 2027 Venue: Land of Tomorrow, Larnaca, Cyprus

Land of Tomorrow, Larnaca, Cyprus As part of the Horizon Towers Concert Series by SLK

Promoter: Moonlight Show Productions

Moonlight Show Productions Exclusive Media Sponsor: Alpha Cyprus

Alpha Cyprus Official Radio and digital sponsors Mix FM, Easy Digital

Ticket helpline: 77 77 70 40 / 7000 7066