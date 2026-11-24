The decision to release convicted property developer Simon Aykut from Israeli prison was made solely on “humanitarian and medical reasons”, the Israeli embassy in Nicosia said on Tuesday.

“Israel unequivocally recognizes the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus,” the embassy said in a statement.

It reiterated its respect for the institutions of the Republic, as well as its legal system and the independence of its judiciary, underlining that the embassy respected the decision of the Republic’s courts.

“Mr Aykut was convicted by the competent court of Cyprus of criminal acts involving property in the occupied northern part of Cyprus. His conviction remains in full force and effect and his subsequent release in no way nullifies his conviction, does not absolve him of responsibility, nor calls into question the findings of the Cypriot court,” the embassy insisted.

Continuing its statement, the embassy said that the decision of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to release 75-year-old Aykut from prison was taken solely on humanitarian and medical grounds, following what the embassy described as a “significant deterioration in his health condition.”

According to the embassy Aykut, who suffers from cancer, had previously submitted several requests for a release on humanitarian grounds which had been rejected.

“His release was approved only after a serious deterioration in his health condition, which was documented by medical assessments, and in accordance with Israeli law,” the embassy said.

The embassy underlined that the decision for his release did not in any way affect Israel’s respect for the laws of the Republic and decisions of local courts, adding that it understood the seriousness and particular sensitivity of property-related issues in the context of the “long-standing issue of displacement and the property rights of their legitimate owners”.

“Israel does not condone, justify or seek in any way to undermine the handling of crimes involving the illegal appropriation of Greek Cypriot property. Israel’s position on this issue is clear and consistent,” the embassy said.

The statement also said that Israeli authorities have repeatedly warned Israeli citizens not to invest, purchase or engage in transactions involving real estate in the occupied north, citing potentially serious legal consequences.

“Israeli citizens are also provided with official travel recommendations, which highlight the relevant legal and security risks regarding visits to the occupied northern part of Cyprus,” the embassy said.

Concluding its statement, the embassy highlighted the “close and strategic partnership” between Cyprus and Israel.

“Our cooperation covers the areas of security, energy, innovation, economy, tourism and many others. We highly value this relationship and remain firmly committed to further strengthening it, on the basis of mutual respect for the sovereignty, institutions and legal order of each country,” the embassy said.

Aykut was sentenced to five years in prison by the Nicosia criminal court in October 2025, after pleading guilty to 40 charges relating to the development and sale of Greek Cypriot-owned properties in the north.

He had initially faced 242 charges, including fraudulent real estate transactions, possession of stolen land, money laundering and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The remaining charges were withdrawn following an agreement between the prosecution and defence.

Aykut, through his company Afik Group, had been involved in the construction and commercial exploitation of six large residential and tourist complexes on land belonging to displaced Greek Cypriots, without the consent of the legal owners.

The developments, located in areas including Trikomo, Ayios Amvrosios, Gastria and Akanthou, covered almost 395,000 square metres of land with a combined market value exceeding €36 million.

The 75-year-old, who holds Israeli, Turkish and Portuguese citizenship, was arrested in June 2024 while attempting to cross from the north into the government-controlled areas at the Ayios Dhometios crossing point.

Following his conviction, he sought permission to serve the remainder of his sentence in Israel, and was referred there in April 2026.