Hundreds of mourners gathered at the Ayios Nicolaos church in Kato Polemidia on Tuesday afternoon to bid farewell to 17-year-old Kyriaki who died in a Kakopetria hotel room this weekend, with many attending the funeral dressed in white.

Among those attending were Education Minister Athena Michaelidou, assistant chief of police Yiannakis Ioannou, other members of the police leadership and the mayor of Polemidia.

Her classmates, dressed in white, who until a few days ago had shared a classroom with the teenager, were visibly distressed as they said their final goodbyes.

The family requested that, in lieu of wreaths, donations be made to support Kyriaki’s younger sister.

Meanwhile a post-mortem examination was carried out on Monday on the body of 17-year-old Kyriaki Anastasiou, who was found in a hotel room in Kakopetria on Saturday night, although the cause of her death has yet to be established.

The examination was conducted by forensic pathologists Angeliki Papetta and Orthodoxos Orthodoxou.