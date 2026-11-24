British singer Robbie Williams will perform at the Land of Tomorrow venue in Larnaca on Saturday, July 24, 2027.

Larnaca municipality welcomed the announcement, describing the concert as a significant addition to the city’s cultural and entertainment calendar.

It said the event would showcase Larnaca’s ability to host major international productions and strengthen its profile as a cultural destination.

The concert is expected to attract audiences from across Cyprus and abroad, providing a boost to tourism and the local economy, the municipality said.

Williams, whose career spans more than three decades, is known for hits including Angels, Feel and Let Me Entertain You.

The concert is organised by Moonlight Show Productions as part of the Horizon Towers Concert Series by SLK.