Yoda Plc will add 24.675 million shares to the Cyprus Stock Exchange’s (CSE) Emerging Companies Market (ECM), with trading in the additional shares due to begin on October 12, 2026, the Cyprus Stock Exchange announced on Wednesday.

The additional shares were allotted to existing and new shareholders on July 8 and July 30, 2026, under Article 58(1) of the Cyprus Stock Exchange Law.

The shares have a nominal value of €0.50 each and will be incorporated into Yoda Plc’s existing listed share capital.

Of the additional shares, 11 million ordinary shares resulted from the conversion of Equity Incentive Rights A.

These shares were issued at their nominal value as fully paid-up bonus shares.

A further 13.675 million ordinary shares resulted from the conversion of Equity Incentive Rights B.

These shares were also issued at their nominal value as fully paid-up bonus shares.

The additional shares will be admitted simultaneously to the Central Depository and Central Registry of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), in accordance with the relevant legislation governing the exchange’s central securities depository and registry.

Following the addition of the new shares, Yoda Plc’s total issued share capital will rise to 2,422,351,419 shares.

Trading in the additional shares will begin on Monday, October 12, 2026, the announcement concluded.