Five tabs open, a meeting in twenty minutes, and none of them read. The articles didn’t pile up because you’re behind. They piled up because saving something for later takes two seconds and actually reading it takes twenty minutes, so the gap between the two only grows.

Meeting prep doesn’t need all five read in full. It needs you walking in knowing what each one actually says, which is a different and much faster goal.

Why the stack keeps growing

Every unread article sitting in a tab or a folder takes up a little background attention, even when you’re not actively thinking about it. Psychologists call this the Zeigarnik effect: unfinished tasks stay louder in your head than finished ones, which is part of why a pile of unread articles feels heavier than its actual page count.

The fix isn’t reading faster. It’s getting each article out of that mental holding pattern, either by reading it, skimming it on purpose, or deciding it doesn’t need your attention at all.

The other reason a stack grows is that everything lands in a different place: one link in an email, one PDF in a shared drive, one article a colleague pasted into a chat thread. Pulling all of it into a single list before the meeting, even a rough one, does most of the work of making the pile feel manageable.

Triage before you read anything

Before opening any article in full, sort the stack into three piles: read properly, skim only, and skip. Not every article sent before a meeting is actually relevant to the agenda, and treating all of them as equally important is what turns a twenty-minute prep window into an hour you don’t have.

Deciding something doesn’t need a full read isn’t cutting corners. It’s what keeps the other two piles honest, since a triage system only works if most things get sorted out of the way quickly. Skipping an article entirely is a valid outcome of triage, not a failure to keep up with it.

What skim reading actually looks like

Skim reading isn’t reading fast; it’s reading selectively. Read the headline and the first paragraph, scan any headers or bolded terms, and read the last paragraph or closing section in full. That combination tells you the shape of the argument without requiring every sentence in between.

For anything landing in the skim pile, that’s usually enough to speak intelligently about it in a meeting. You won’t have the fine detail, but you’ll have the claim and the general direction, which covers most of what actually gets discussed. If a specific number or detail comes up, you can always say so and follow up after, rather than pretending you have it memorized.

Annotate as you go, not after

Highlight or jot a note the moment something seems relevant, rather than planning to go back through later and mark it up properly. “Later” rarely happens before the meeting starts, and a highlight with no note attached is hard to make sense of once you’re actually in the room.

A single sentence next to a highlight, explaining why it mattered, saves more time in the meeting than a page covered in yellow with no context attached to any of it. That one sentence is usually all you need to reconstruct the point later, without rereading the paragraph around it.

A text summarizer for the ones you can’t skim

Some articles resist skimming, usually the ones packed with numbers, technical claims, or data that only makes sense in full context. That’s where a text summarizer or paper summarizer earns its place: it pulls out the main claims and evidence from something denser than a quick scan can safely handle. A PDF summarizer works the same way for a report that got sent as an attachment instead of a link.

Article Summarizer works this way: paste in a link, and it returns a summary along with a chat feature for asking follow-up questions about anything the summary doesn’t fully answer. It’s free to use, with no account required to get a result, which matters when the meeting is in ten minutes and setting one up isn’t an option.

Conclusion

A stack of unread articles before a meeting isn’t a reading problem; it’s a triage problem. Sort what actually needs a full read from what only needs a skim, annotate while you go, and lean on a summarizer for whatever’s too dense to skim safely. Walking in knowing what each piece says beats having read one article closely and ignored the other four.

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