Authorities met at Larnaca police headquarters on Thursday to coordinate their response to longstanding problems at an apartment complex near the town’s port, following fresh complaints of unauthorised occupation and alleged threats.

The meeting was attended by representatives of several authorities, including police, the deputy ministry of migration, social welfare services, the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) and the Larnaca local government organisation (EOA).

Speaking after the meeting, Larnaca police chief Ioannis Kapnoulas said the aim was to clarify the responsibilities of each service and coordinate further action.

He said complaints concerning the complex would be investigated, while an on-site inspection involving checks on residents was also planned.

Further measures would be taken in cooperation with the relevant authorities, he added.

Kapnoulas confirmed that two complaints had been filed with police on Wednesday and that an investigation had been launched to establish whether any criminal offences had been committed.

He confirmed that two complaints concerning the process had been submitted to the police on Wednesday and said that an investigation had been launched to determine whether criminal offences arise.

The complaints were reportedly filed by two apartment owners who alleged that people were living in their properties without their consent, having signed agreements with third parties.

Meanwhile, police are examining a third complaint concerning alleged threats against the chairman of the complex’s management committee.

The latter had recently submitted several complaints regarding the situation in the complex regarding the illegal use of apartments, the subletting of units without the consent of the owner, as well as the illegal sale of electricity and water.

The complaints submitted by the committee are currently being investigated by the EAC and EOA.

The complex in question is located near the port of Larnaca. The building made headlines in May this year after a Congolese man died by jumping out of one of its windows during a raid by the aliens and immigration service.