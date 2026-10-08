The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) will hold a one-day coin design workshop on November 3, 2026, aimed at artists and designers interested in developing expertise in the field of numismatic art.

The in-person workshop will focus on the principles, particularities and challenges involved in coin design, while also giving participants an insight into contemporary practices in the field.

The CBC said the workshop is intended to promote knowledge and creative exchange in numismatic art, while giving participants the opportunity to learn about the processes and considerations involved in creating coins and other monetary objects.

Participants who attend the workshop will also become eligible to apply for inclusion in a register of collaborators of the Central Bank of Cyprus for the design of monetary objects.

Further information about the register of collaborators will be provided to participants during the workshop.

The main speakers will include internationally recognised coin designer and sculptor Chiara Principe, who has extensive experience in designing and creating numismatic works of high artistic value.

Another speaker will be Georgios Stamatopoulos, a designer at the Foundation for Printing Banknotes and Securities (IETA), who has created numerous coins and is a prominent representative of contemporary Greek numismatic art.

Participation in the workshop will be restricted to applicants who meet at least one of the eligibility requirements.

Applicants must either be graduates of fine arts schools, graduates of graphic design or a related field, or have received recognition in national or international coin or stamp design competitions.

The workshop will be conducted in English, with Greek-English and English-Greek interpretation provided throughout the presentations and programme activities.

The CBC said further details about the venue, full programme and registration process would be announced at a later stage.

If applications exceed the number of available places, the central bank will consider holding a second coin design workshop at a later date.

The participation form must be submitted by October 9, 2026, at the latest, to [email protected]