Seventeen Cypriot and 40 Greek companies took part in a Cyprus-Greece Business Forum in Athens on October 8, 2026, as business organisations from both countries sought to strengthen commercial ties and explore new partnerships.

The forum was held at the offices of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (Sev) in Athens and was organised by the Employers and Industrialists Federation (Oev) in cooperation with Sev, the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Association of Exporters (Seve) and Enterprise Greece.

The organisers said the event was aimed at further strengthening trade and business relations between Cyprus and Greece by bringing companies from the two countries together for direct discussions.

Participating businesses held targeted business-to-business meetings, giving them an opportunity to present their activities, exchange information and expertise and explore potential new areas of cooperation.

The companies represented six sectors, covering digital technology and security, water and heating, food and hospitality, sustainability, construction, and software and marketing.

Oev said the strong response from participating businesses and the level of interest shown during the meetings demonstrated the value of initiatives aimed at strengthening business networking and creating new opportunities for cooperation.

The federation said the forum also contributed to further strengthening the economic and business relationship between Cyprus and Greece, building on the longstanding ties between the two countries and the opportunities created through closer cooperation between their business communities.

Oev said it would continue promoting the international expansion of Cypriot businesses through a range of initiatives and activities aimed at developing trade and commercial relationships with other countries.