Cyprus and India are looking to expand cultural cooperation through joint events, artistic exchanges and closer institutional links, as the two countries prepare to mark 65 years of diplomatic relations in 2027.

The plans were discussed during a meeting on Wednesday between India’s High Commissioner to Cyprus, Manish Manish, and Deputy Minister of Culture Clea Hadjistephanou Papaellina, with particular attention given to implementing the cultural cooperation agreement signed earlier this year.

In a post on his personal social media account, Manish said the meeting focused on turning the memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed during President Nikos Christodoulides’ state visit to India in May 2026, into practical exchanges and lasting partnerships.

The discussions covered performing arts, cinema, exhibitions, traditional crafts, museums, archaeology and cultural heritage, as well as closer cooperation between cultural institutions and creative communities in both countries.

The agreement, which covers 2026 to 2030, was among those signed during Christodoulides’ visit to New Delhi on May 22, when Cyprus and India agreed to strengthen their bilateral relationship.

According to the official joint statement, the cultural agreement provides for exchanges in visual and performing arts, arts education, heritage conservation and creative industries.

It also encourages cooperation between museums, universities and cultural organisations through joint exhibitions, educational activities and other initiatives.

Meanwhile, Manish said “the meeting also addressed preparations for the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027, with both sides exchanging ideas for cultural activities to mark the occasion.”

The anniversary celebrations were previously agreed upon by Christodoulides and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their May meeting.

Manish also emphasised the role of the Indian community in Cyprus in strengthening cultural ties, referring to the Namaste Cyprus initiative and its contribution to bringing Indian culture to a wider Cypriot audience.

Drawing on the experience of Namaste Cyprus 2026, he stressed the importance of involving local artists, cultural organisations and community groups in future activities.

The High Commissioner had previously met Papaellina at the Rhythms of Rajasthan cultural event, which she attended as chief guest, and during a visit to an archaeological site in Paphos organised by the Cyprus Diplomats and Spouses Association.

The latest meeting forms part of wider efforts to strengthen relations between Cyprus and India, following their decision in May to elevate bilateral ties to a strategic partnership covering several areas, including trade, investment, technology, education and culture.