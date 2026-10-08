Cyprus Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Nicodemos Damianou is participating in the 3rd Space Symposium in Athens on October 7 and 8, with discussions focusing on the strategic importance of space, security, technology and investment opportunities in the sector.

Organised by Hellas Sat as part of World Space Week, the two-day event brings together discussions on developments shaping the space industry and the opportunities emerging for governments, businesses and research organisations.

According to an official announcement, the symposium will examine space policy, security and technological developments, alongside the growing importance of space-based systems for critical infrastructure.

The programme will also cover innovation and the space industry, with attention to developments and opportunities across the wider space ecosystem.

The event is held under the auspices of Greece’s Ministry of Digital Governance and Artificial Intelligence and the Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in Greece.

Damianou is expected to return to Cyprus on Friday, October 9.

The symposium is taking place at the Hellenic Cosmos Cultural Centre and also marks 25 years since the establishment of Hellas Sat.

Meanwhile, the Cyprus Space Office is also participating, with its contribution focusing on digital resilience, secure connectivity and the role of terrestrial and satellite infrastructure in supporting essential communications and services.

In addition, Hellas Sat has announced four scholarships for aerospace students, including one specifically for a student from Cyprus, in cooperation with the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens.