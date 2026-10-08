Former Cyta CEO Andreas Neocleous is joining PwC Cyprus as Chief Consulting Officer (CCO) on October 16, bringing more than 25 years of experience in strategy, business and digital transformation, and innovation.

The appointment forms part of PwC Cyprus’ strategy to strengthen its Consulting services, with a focus on helping businesses address technological advancement, competitiveness and business transformation.

Neocleous has held senior leadership positions in Cyprus and internationally, most recently serving as Partner in Technology Consulting at another Big Four firm in the Middle East.

Before that, he served as CEO of Cyta from 2019 to 2025, playing a central role in the organisation’s transformation and strengthening its position in the market.

Earlier in his career, he held positions at MTN Cyprus, Ericsson and Goldman Sachs, gaining experience across different industries and international markets.

Throughout his career, Neocleous has been involved in strategic planning, organisational change, customer-centric strategy and the implementation of business and digital transformation initiatives.

According to PwC Cyprus, his appointment reflects the firm’s commitment to placing clients’ most pressing challenges and the delivery of effective solutions at the centre of its Consulting services.

Welcoming Neocleous, PwC Cyprus CEO Andreas Yiasemides said “The appointment of Andreas represents a significant addition to PwC Cyprus.”

“His experience and expertise will further strengthen our capabilities and contribute to creating even greater value for our clients. I am delighted to welcome him to our team,” he added.

For his part, Neocleous pointed to the changing expectations of businesses and the need for consulting services to adapt accordingly.

“The way businesses grow and compete is changing rapidly, and consulting needs to evolve with it,” he said.

“Today, clients are looking for a partner that is measured by the outcomes it helps them achieve, not by the volume of advice it provides,” he added.

Looking ahead to his new role, Neocleous said “This is exactly what I want us to build together at PwC Cyprus: helping transform not only how our clients operate, but also what consulting stands for.”