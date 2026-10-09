The National Bank of Greece has bought back 715,447 of its own shares for a total of €12.29 million between September 30 and October 8, 2026, as part of a share repurchase programme approved by shareholders earlier this year.

The shares were purchased on Euronext Athens at a weighted average price of €17.1813 per share, with the total cost amounting to €12,292,334.80.

The programme was approved at the bank’s annual general meeting on April 30, 2026, with implementation of its first tranche announced on June 12 following approval from the European Central Bank’s Single Supervisory Mechanism on June 8.

The bank had also issued a series of announcements concerning purchases under the programme on June 22, July 1, July 8, July 15, July 24, August 3, August 10, August 19, August 26, September 4, September 14, September 22 and October 1.

The latest purchases took place over six trading days, with 25,000 shares bought on September 30 at an average price of €17.9416, costing €448,540.

On October 1, the bank purchased 210,447 shares at an average of €17.3698, for a total of €3.66m.

A further 125,000 shares were bought on October 2 at an average price of €16.9636, costing €2.12m.

On October 5, the bank purchased 200,000 shares at an average of €17.0225, for a total cost of €3.40m.

The purchases continued on October 6, when 50,000 shares were acquired at an average price of €17.5086, costing €875,430.

The final transactions in the period took place on October 7, with 105,000 shares bought at an average price of €17.0285, for a total of €1.79m.

Following the latest transactions, the National Bank of Greece directly holds 17,013,425 of its own shares, representing 1.88 per cent of its share capital.

The bank said it intends to proceed with the cancellation of the shares acquired under the programme, in line with the resolutions adopted at its annual general meeting.