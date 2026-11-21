By Dina-Perla Portnaar

‘Why would you? Most foreigners who move to Cyprus don’t take an interest in Cypriot politics,’ said a woman in an expat bubble at this terrible dinner I unfortunately attended. ‘Well, I’m not most foreigners,’ I replied, and left it at that.

Sure, I can’t vote yet in Cyprus, but I can use my voice. To me, it’s logical to be loyal to the country you move to, also when it comes to politics. It baffles me how people aren’t. I don’t care about sports or the Olympic Games, but if I would, I’d be rooting for Cyprus instead of the Netherlands.

Apart from following politics and media, I’ve also given myself an integration course. Namely to look for Cypriot women whose work has enlarged the possible. And attention is a form of education.

Achievement is sometimes silently built, then used by people who don’t know the name of the person involved. Androulla Eleftheriou spent decades advancing genetic testing and research into thalassaemia. Marina Kleanthous has devoted decades to genetic testing and thalassaemia research, a disease particularly prevalent in the Mediterranean.

Then the patience in the work of Melahat Hulusi Hacibulgur, who helped establish Nicosia’s Central Blood Bank and led blood transfusion services. In a divided society, that work served Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities alike.

Other women have changed what we know. Kyriakí Michaelidou led genetic research that identified 56 variants linked to breast cancer, more than doubling the number known at the time and advancing the prediction of cancer risk. Kyproulla Christodoulou helped identify genes associated with rare neurological disorders and established genetic diagnostic services used by doctors in Cyprus and neighbouring countries. Anthi Drousiotou established a biochemical genetics department in Cyprus, advancing the diagnosis of rare inherited metabolic diseases in children and adults.

Skevi Kyriacou helped develop advanced genetic testing methods that can detect abnormalities using DNA found in a pregnant woman’s blood. Nedime Serakinci’s research has advanced understanding of stem cells, cancer and ageing. She also developed an experimental urine-based method for detecting prostate cancer.

Christiana Neophytou investigates why cancer cells survive chemotherapy and how breast cancer can remain dormant before spreading. Amber Eker, a neurologist, researches Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. Loukia Katsouri contributed to gene therapy research that reduced Alzheimer’s-like brain damage in mice, opening possible paths for future treatments.

Then beyond the clinic, Despo Fatta-Kassinos has earned international recognition for research into water pollution and wastewater treatment, work that advances environmental protection and public health.

Ulvan Ozad brought ingenuity to a different kind of problem. She invented a low-cost, 3D-printed device that lets surgeons practice delicate microsurgery without using live animals, winning an international research award in 2016.

My namesake, Dina Zaphiris trained more than 50 dogs to detect cancer through scent, supporting medical research into earlier detection. She’s also trained dogs belonging to public figures, including Al Pacino, Sylvester Stallone, Ozzy Osbourne, and Elon Musk.

Aydin Sennaroğlu, recognised as the first Turkish Cypriot woman doctor, helped fight tuberculosis in Cyprus during the 20th century. Her presence in that history matters as evidence of a woman entering a profession and a public crisis from which women had often been excluded. There’s a term for that: herstory instead of history.

These are solid examples of great women. They aren’t interchangeable, and their work spans different disciplines, generations and communities. But together, they unsettle the familiar assumption that authority naturally belongs to men.

Now, a self-imposed course in belonging can’t be completed by learning alone. It asks what we’ll do with what we’ve learned. We should continue to make room for women.

We should also include ‘foreign’ women who have been on top of their previous society and have a lot to offer. Lastly, not every woman must become extraordinary, and no woman should have to prove she’s extraordinary before she’s allowed to take her place.