Finance Minister Makis Keravnos said on Saturday that the government has already set in motion policies to address the risks identified by Moody’s, following the credit rating agency’s decision to maintain Cyprus’ A3 rating with a stable outlook.

The minister was responding to Moody’s assessment published on Friday, November 20, which acknowledged Cyprus’ strong economic performance and improving public finances but raised concerns over the reinstatement of the Cost of Living Allowance (CoLA), changes to foreclosure legislation and delays in implementing public investment projects.

In a written statement, Keravnos welcomed the rating decision, describing it as recognition of the country’s continued strong fiscal and macroeconomic performance despite international uncertainty.

“Despite the international geopolitical environment, which is experiencing instability due to ongoing wars, and the potential risks this creates for the international and particularly the European economy, we view positively Moody’s assessment published yesterday, November 20, 2026, which affirmed the Republic of Cyprus’ investment-grade A3 rating while maintaining a stable outlook,” he said.

Keravnos acknowledged the concerns raised by the agency but insisted that measures were already being developed to address them.

“As regards the potential risks referred to by the agency in its report, mainly concerning the reinstatement of CoLA and the relaxation of foreclosure legislation, as well as certain delays in project implementation, the government has already initiated policies and plans to address these issues effectively without social or economic disruption,” he said.

He added that the government would continue pursuing a disciplined economic policy focused on growth and employment, without compromising the health of public finances.

In its assessment, Moody’s said Cyprus had made substantial progress in strengthening its public finances, reducing debt and improving the resilience of its banking system.

However, the agency warned that these achievements were being offset by evidence of weaker policymaking effectiveness compared with similarly rated countries.

It specifically identified the reversal of reforms introduced during the financial crisis, including the reinstatement of CoLA for public sector employees and changes to the foreclosure framework, as negative developments.

Moody’s warned that restoring CoLA would make public sector wage expenditure more rigid and sensitive to inflation, while changes to foreclosure legislation could delay the resolution of legacy non-performing loans.

The agency also highlighted persistent weaknesses in public investment implementation, warning that delays were prolonging or worsening infrastructure constraints.

Water supply, electricity, housing and transport were among the sectors identified as facing growing pressures, raising concerns about the economy’s ability to sustain its recent growth rates.

Despite these weaknesses, Moody’s expects Cyprus’ economy to continue outperforming the eurozone average, forecasting growth of 3.1 per cent in 2026 and 2.8 per cent in 2027, before gradually slowing to around 2 per cent by 2033.

The agency also highlighted the significant improvement in Cyprus’ fiscal position.

The government recorded a fiscal surplus of 3.6 per cent of GDP and a primary surplus of 4.7 per cent in 2025, reducing public debt to 52.3 per cent of GDP from a peak of 113.6 per cent in 2020.

Moody’s expects public debt to decline further to 47.1 per cent in 2026 and 44.8 per cent in 2027, before broadly stabilising at around 42 per cent from 2028.

However, it cautioned that planned pension reforms could limit further reductions in debt and increase the average interest rate paid by the government.

The agency also noted that Cyprus’ fiscal strength was somewhat weaker than headline indicators suggested.

The banking sector, meanwhile, has become considerably more resilient, with non-performing loans falling to 1.6 per cent and capital adequacy ratios among the highest in the European Union.

Nevertheless, a substantial stock of legacy problematic loans remains outside the banking system, potentially restricting investment and productivity growth.

In a separate statement, the finance ministry said Moody’s decision reflected Cyprus’ continued strong fiscal and macroeconomic performance despite existing challenges.

It pointed to robust economic growth, the significant reduction in public debt, high liquidity and improvements in the banking sector as factors strengthening the economy’s resilience against external shocks.

The ministry nevertheless acknowledged that Moody’s had identified potential risks associated with the suspension or reversal of previous reforms, particularly concerning CoLA and foreclosure legislation, alongside delays in implementing the public infrastructure investment programme.

According to the ministry, the implementation of the government’s investment programme, its potential impact on economic activity and further improvements in public finances would be key factors influencing future credit rating decisions.

It noted that while the assessment contained numerous positive findings, Moody’s considered these to be balanced by the risks facing the economy.

The agency also identified Cyprus’ slow pace of judicial reform and continuing geopolitical tensions with Turkey as structural and external vulnerabilities.

Moody’s said the successful development of Cyprus’ natural gas reserves could support an improvement in the country’s credit rating, although potential revenues from these resources were not included in its current economic forecasts.

Conversely, a deterioration in fiscal performance, persistent infrastructure constraints or the materialisation of banking and geopolitical risks could place downward pressure on the rating.

The finance ministry reiterated that Cyprus would maintain a prudent and disciplined economic policy aimed at supporting growth and employment while safeguarding public finances.

It said the government remained committed to preserving and further strengthening the country’s positive credit rating trajectory.