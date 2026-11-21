Firefighters were called to deal with a gas leak from a 200kg LPG cylinder in an open area of an abandoned building in Larnaca that had been designated as a dangerous structure.

According to Fire Service spokesman Andreas Kettis, who reported the incident in a post on X, firefighters responded at 12.06pm and began cooling the cylinder to disperse the gas cloud and control the release of its contents.

A technician from a petroleum company subsequently stopped the leak using a specialised valve, while the cylinder was collected by a technician from an LPG company for transportation and appropriate handling.

Two fully staffed fire engines from Larnaca fire stations attended the incident.