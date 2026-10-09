Used vehicles continued to drive growth in Cyprus’ motor market during the first nine months of 2026, while registrations of new vehicles declined, according to figures released by the statistical service (Cystat) on Friday.

A total of 43,890 motor vehicles were registered between January and September, marking a 9.1 per cent increase compared with 40,212 during the same period last year.

The gap between new and used vehicles widened further. Used registrations climbed by 19.9 per cent, from 22,916 to 27,473, while new registrations fell by 5.1 per cent to 16,417, from 17,296.

The same pattern was recorded in September, although overall registrations fell by 3.9 per cent to 5,326, compared with 5,544 in September 2025.

New vehicle registrations during the month dropped by 16.7 per cent to 1,776, while used vehicles increased by 4 per cent to 3,550.

Passenger saloon cars remained by far the largest part of the market, with registrations rising by 9 per cent to 34,156 during the first nine months of the year, from 31,325 in the corresponding period of 2025.

Of these, 10,521, or 30.8 per cent, were new, while 23,635, or 69.2 per cent, were used.

In September alone, passenger car registrations declined by 2.5 per cent to 4,254, compared with 4,364 a year earlier.

However, rental cars recorded a sharper decline over the nine-month period, with registrations falling by 17.1 per cent, from 4,559 to 3,780.

Meanwhile, hybrids strengthened their grip on the passenger car market, accounting for 53 per cent of registrations, up from 44 per cent a year earlier.

Petrol-powered cars saw their share fall from 42.8 per cent to 34.8 per cent, while diesel vehicles declined from 8.5 per cent to 8 per cent.

Electric cars also recorded a reduction in market share, accounting for 4.2 per cent of passenger car registrations compared with 4.7 per cent last year.

Beyond passenger cars, motor coach and bus registrations increased by 48.5 per cent, reaching 196 compared with 132 during the first nine months of 2025. In September, registrations rose by 74.2 per cent to 54, from 31 a year earlier.

Goods vehicles also recorded growth, increasing by 10.4 per cent to 5,046, from 4,569.

Within this category, light goods vehicles rose by 8.8 per cent to 3,970, while heavy goods vehicles increased by 16.3 per cent to 621. Road tractors climbed by 14.7 per cent to 195, and rental goods vehicles rose by 20.9 per cent to 260.

During September, however, goods vehicle registrations declined by 8 per cent to 583, compared with 634 a year earlier.

The picture was mixed for two-wheelers. Registrations of mopeds under 50cc fell by 35.9 per cent to 109 during the nine-month period, compared with 170 last year. September registrations dropped by 60 per cent to just six.

In contrast, mechanised cycles over 50cc increased by 8 per cent to 3,802, from 3,522. Their September registrations, however, declined by 12.6 per cent to 374.

Finally, tractor registrations rose by 3.8 per cent to 246, although the September figure fell by 16.1 per cent to 26.

Registrations of other vehicles, including road rollers, mobile cranes and specialised vehicles, increased by 30.4 per cent to 335, despite a 29.3 per cent decline in September alone.