Crystal Palace recorded their first home win of the season on Sunday, coming from a goal down to beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 at Selhurst Park in the Premier League.

Forest, now managed by Palace’s former head coach Oliver Glasner, went ahead after three minutes through Dilane Ndoye.

Palace were then second best for much of the first half hour, but turned the match around in the closing minutes before the break.

Daichi Kamada equalised in the 41st minute from a Quentin Timber assist.

Jefferson Lerma then put Palace ahead in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time, set up by Adam Wharton. Yeremy Pino made it 3-1 in the 59th minute.

Forest pressed for a way back in the closing stages without success, as Ismaila Sarr went down inside the Palace box in the final seconds, but no penalty was given; Murillo was booked for dissent as the match ended.

Palace remained the more threatening side late on and went close to a fourth when Chris Richards headed wide from a Wharton corner.

Kamada was replaced by Dwight McNeil near the end, as Daniel Munoz headed a late Forest corner wide to confirm the result.