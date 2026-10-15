Where do you live?

I live in Lakatamia with my mother and siblings.

What did you have for breakfast?

I had a dark chocolate oat bar and an ice-cold frappe.

Describe your perfect day

Wake up around 7am, get some exercise in, be productive until the evening (drawing, cleaning, working), spend time with my lovely girlfriend, spend time with friends (in person and/or online), watch/read something before bed, and sleep. Definitely include music in every part of the day, and make at least one nicely prepared dish to share with my family/girlfriend.

Best book ever read?

I want to get back into reading, a lot. In the past years, I’ve mainly read manga. I really enjoyed the chaos and gore of Chainsaw Man, but what really hit me was reading Tokyo Ghoul:re, during my university’s Erasmus programme. The story was really impactful, dramatic, and graphic, especially with the animated series’ soundtrack. I also really enjoyed the author’s art.

Best childhood memory?

I always loved hanging out in the neighbourhood with my childhood friends. We bonded so well during those times that, to this day, we never lost touch. I am especially fond of the times we gathered wood and nails and built our own little “shelters” to hang around in.

What is always in your fridge?

Definitely milk, cucumbers, and energy drinks.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I am not really sure how to explain this music genre, but it’s labeled as underground hip-hop/trap. I occasionally enjoy some nu metal.

What’s your spirit animal?

I really love snakes, bats and lizards. But if I’m being honest, I’m probably closer to a koala (I can doze off anywhere).

What are you most proud of?

I’m proud of my resilience and patience, for getting me to where I am right now and assisting me in paving my own path.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

I really love the ending of Look Back. It makes me tear up every time.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Easy. My girlfriend <3

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I love medieval mixed with fantasy. For that and only that, I’d say medieval times (although life would probably have been terrible).

What is your greatest fear?

Losing the ones I love and not spending enough time with them.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Believe in yourself, do what you want to do in life, even if it means letting go of the expectations that others have placed on you.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone.

Lack of empathy, support, loyalty, and respect.

What would you do if the world was going to end in 24 hours?

Without trying to incriminate myself, I would probably steal some groceries, make a hearty meal, break the speed limit to go someplace nice, and enjoy myself with great company one last time.

Fidias is an emerging freelance artist. I am experienced in various drawing mediums, specialising primarily in pencil. Most of his work is inspired by Japanese media, like anime and manga. Find him at NecroComicCon on October 31 (12 noon to 9pm) or Instagram