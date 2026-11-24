A new package of targeted support measures aimed at families, low-income pensioners and the middle class will be announced on Wednesday following a cabinet meeting, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Cyprus Organisation for Storage and Management of Oil Stocks (Kodap) terminal at the Vasiliko energy centre, Christodoulides reiterated that the package would comprise more than ten targeted measures, some of which had not been announced previously.

The president said the cost of the measures would significantly increase the amount allocated by the government to addressing the challenges faced by citizens.

“Tomorrow, immediately after the cabinet meeting, we will proceed with specific announcements regarding these measures,” he said.