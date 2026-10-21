Around 6,000 seafarers remain trapped near the Strait of Hormuz, as attacks on commercial vessels intensify and concerns grow over the safety of crews caught in the continuing conflict between the US and Iran, according to the head of the UN’s maritime agency.

International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez warned on Sunday that conditions had become increasingly dangerous, with reports of 24 ships attacked in roughly two weeks and no guarantees of safe passage through one of the world’s most important shipping routes.

“The situation continues to be severe and critical when it comes to international shipping,” Dominguez told Fox News Digital, explaining that “there is a double blockade and too many vessels have been attacked, particularly in recent days.”

The consequences for those working at sea have been particularly serious. According to the IMO, 100 maritime incidents had been confirmed across the region as of October 9, while 24 seafarers have lost their lives since the conflict began on February 28.

With thousands of crew members still unable to leave the area safely, Dominguez urged vessels to avoid transiting the Strait until adequate assurances could be provided.

“Seafarers have continued to perish in these attacks and around 6,000 seafarers remain trapped since the beginning of the conflict,” he said, making clear that his message was not to transit the waterway or put crews at further risk “until we have guarantees.”

However, attacks on vessels are not the only concern. A separate dispute has emerged over the alleged misuse of VHF Channel 16, the internationally designated maritime distress and safety frequency, following accusations by Tehran that American military forces have been using it to threaten Iranian civilian crews.

In a letter circulated to IMO member states on October 9, Iran claimed that “VHF Channel 16 has been repeatedly occupied for prolonged periods by the United States military forces operating in the Persian Gulf.”

The letter went further, alleging that “during such transmissions, Iranian seafarers have been addressed in Persian with threatening, abusive and provocative language and in certain instances urged to abandon their vessels.”

Tehran accused Washington of turning a channel intended for maritime safety into an “instrument of military intimidation and psychological pressure against civilian crews”, and called on the IMO to raise the matter with member states and relevant international organisations.

Nevertheless, the accusations remain unverified. Although Iran referred to information from commercial vessels, shipping companies and maritime operators, it provided no recordings, transcripts or specific examples of the alleged communications.

For its part, US Central Command (CENTCOM) defended its enforcement of the naval blockade of Iranian ports, maintaining that shipping operators were properly informed and given sufficient opportunities to comply.

“The US naval blockade has been in place for months and is professionally communicated to all international mariners,” CENTCOM said, adding that “vessels that refuse to comply with blockade enforcement receive multiple warnings, with ample opportunity to comply.”

The disagreement has raised wider questions about the protection of maritime communication channels during military confrontations, particularly when civilian vessels find themselves operating in increasingly dangerous waters.

Dominguez stressed that merchant seafarers should not be treated as participants in military conflicts, pointing out that “seafarers are not trained for combat, and they are not guilty of any conflicts that are happening around the world.”

He also expressed concern that Channel 16, whose primary purpose is to facilitate distress and safety communications, could be used for messages that crews might reasonably interpret as threatening.

While the IMO has not announced a formal investigation, its secretary-general said the organisation could examine whether its existing procedures and regulatory framework needed strengthening to prevent similar incidents.

At the same time, another problem is complicating an already dangerous situation. According to Dominguez, fraudulent ship registrations and vessels operating under false flags have become increasingly prominent, with some operators continuing to transport cargo through the region despite the risks involved.

He warned that such practices were contributing to the escalation, particularly where ships were being used to move goods in and out of the affected area without adequate regard for crew safety.

Despite the continuing confrontation, diplomatic communication between the IMO and Iran has not broken down. Dominguez confirmed that he remains in contact with Iranian representatives through official channels, although he has no direct communication with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“I have conversations with them and they respond to my messages. You know, the information flows,” he explained, before acknowledging that “what is difficult is to get final decisions because of the conflict that is ongoing.”