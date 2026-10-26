Monday’s weather is expected to be mostly clear across most of the island for most of the day, though clouds are expected to gather later in the day.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 31 degrees Celsius inland, 27 degrees Celsius on the coast, and 22 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies are expected to be largely clear, with temperatures expected to drop to 15 degrees Celsius inland, 14 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 12 degrees Celsius in the mountains.