Former Paphos bishop Tychikos has asked the Holy Synod of the Church of Cyprus to clarify why he has been summoned to appear before it again, while also requesting permission to resume his religious duties.

In a letter dated October 14, Tychikos questioned whether he is being called before the Synod as an accused party or to discuss administrative and other ecclesiastical matters.

His letter comes as the Holy Synod meets on Tuesday, with his case expected to dominate proceedings.

Tychikos claims that during a Synod meeting on May 22, last year, originally convened to examine complaints against him, the proceedings were unexpectedly transformed into a judicial process without prior notification, preventing him from adequately preparing his defence.

The former bishop was removed from office on that day following a dispute with Archbishop Georgios over matters of church governance and ecclesiastical practice.

The dispute subsequently developed into a lengthy legal and ecclesiastical battle, with Tychikos challenging his removal before both the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the civil courts.

The Holy Synod voted in January to suspend him indefinitely following his decision to pursue legal action through the civil courts.

In March, the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople rejected his second appeal, clearing the way for the Church to proceed with arrangements for his successor.

In his latest letter, Tychikos maintains that his recourse to the civil courts was not an act of disrespect towards the Synod but an attempt to protect his rights, episcopal dignity and canonical order.

He also questioned why a September 23 letter referred to him as the “former Bishop of Paphos”, rather than “Bishop, formerly of Paphos”, requesting clarification of his ecclesiastical status.

Tychikos asked to be informed in writing of any allegations against him, the facts supporting them and the procedure to be followed.

His objections follow a Supreme Court ruling in June, which partially upheld his appeal by allowing additional time to challenge the Ecumenical Patriarchate’s decision, while rejecting his attempt to challenge the original May 2025 Synod ruling.

Meanwhile, Gregorios was elected Bishop of Paphos in May, filling the vacancy left by Tychikos’ removal.

Tychikos also described his treatment during previous Synod proceedings as humiliating and claimed the pressure had seriously affected his health.

He challenged the circumstances of his suspension, alleging that Archbishop Georgios had effectively announced the decision before it was formally imposed.

He further requested permission to officiate at religious services in locations approved by the Synod, including occasionally in his birthplace and at memorial services for relatives.