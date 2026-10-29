Alpha Bank has increased its share capital to €654.35 million following the exercise of employee stock options in September 2026, bringing its total number of shares with voting rights to more than 2.25 billion.

The lender confirmed the change this week, following a share capital increase approved by its board of directors on September 30 and registered with the General Commercial Register on October 13.

The increase resulted from the implementation of the bank’s stock options plan, under which eligible participants exercised options granted to them during the September 2026 exercise period.

Following the increase, Alpha Bank’s share capital stands at €654,351,248.35, divided into 2,256,383,615 ordinary shares, each carrying voting rights and having a nominal value of €0.29.

The shares are registered and held in dematerialised form, meaning they exist electronically rather than as physical share certificates.

The bank said the disclosure was intended to help shareholders and holders of voting rights calculate the thresholds at which acquisitions or disposals of significant shareholdings must be reported under Greece’s financial market transparency legislation, specifically Law 3556/2007.

The announcement was issued in accordance with Article 9, paragraph 5, of that law, which requires companies to disclose changes in their share capital and voting rights to enable investors to determine whether their holdings cross relevant reporting thresholds.