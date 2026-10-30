China’s Leapmotor is making a bigger push into Europe, with a clear ambition to bring advanced electric-car technology within reach of more drivers, without the hefty price tag often associated with it. And with the backing of automotive giant Stellantis, the relatively young manufacturer is already making considerable headway.

Founded in 2015, Leapmotor has built its business around technology, developing electric systems, advanced software and digital features while keeping prices competitive. According to the company, the thinking behind this approach is that modern technology should not be reserved for expensive cars, but should be something far more motorists can enjoy.

Its European ambitions received a considerable boost in 2023, when Stellantis invested in the Chinese carmaker, leading to the creation of Leapmotor International. The joint venture is 51 per cent owned by Stellantis and 49 per cent by Leapmotor, giving the brand access to an extensive European sales and after-sales support network.

That matters, particularly for a manufacturer still establishing its name in Europe. Buying a car from a relatively unfamiliar brand is one thing, but knowing there is an established network to provide servicing and support is just as important.

The company’s growth figures tell their own story. According to Leapmotor, more than 600,000 vehicles were sold worldwide in 2025, while total deliveries since its establishment have passed the one million mark. The brand is now present in more than 40 markets, with a global network approaching 1,700 sales and service locations.

European drivers were first introduced to Leapmotor through the compact electric T03 and the larger C10 SUV. Since then, the range has grown to include models such as the B10 and B05, giving customers more choice across different vehicle categories.

And for those who like the idea of electric driving but are not quite ready to rely entirely on battery power, Leapmotor has also developed Range Extender technology. It offers another option for motorists considering the switch, rather than limiting them to fully electric models.

The company’s ties with Europe have been growing in other ways, too. In March 2026, Leapmotor opened its first Innovation Centre outside China, in Munich, bringing the manufacturer closer to European design and engineering expertise.

For a company founded just over a decade ago, the expansion has been remarkably quick. Its approach brings together smart technology, practical cars, competitive prices and an extensive support network, all of which are central to the brand’s ambitions.

And that, according to Leapmotor, is precisely the point. Making modern electric driving more accessible, rather than something reserved for those with the biggest budgets.