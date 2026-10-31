Gas lighting rarely arrives with a warning

When Sarah finally trusted herself she had spent so long questioning her feelings she had forgotten what it felt like.

Sarah was sitting beside her partner in a crowded restaurant. It was supposed to be a nice evening. Then she noticed it. His eyes. Across the room. Following another woman. Sarah tried to ignore it.

Then another woman walked past. It happened again. And again.

At one point, he was holding Sarah’s hand while his eyes remained fixed on another woman across the room. Sarah felt the familiar tightening in her stomach. She didn’t want an argument. She didn’t want to seem jealous. She didn’t want to be ‘that woman’. So she stayed quiet.

Later, when they were alone, she finally said: “When you were looking at those women tonight, it made me feel uncomfortable and disrespected.” She expected a conversation.

Instead, he became angry.

“I wasn’t looking at anyone.”

“You were. I saw you.”

“You’re too sensitive.”

Then came the sentence she had heard so many times: “You always make something out of nothing.”

Within minutes, she was defending herself.

The original issue had disappeared. Now Sarah was the issue. And once again, she asked herself: “Am I the problem?”

Gas lighting rarely arrives with a warning. It can happen quietly through denial, dismissal, blame-shifting and repeated challenges to your perception.

Eventually, you stop asking why did they do that? And start asking what’s wrong with me?

That is where the damage becomes profound. You may begin doubting your own memories, feelings and instincts. You become your own critic. Your own doubter.

When confusion becomes normal

Sarah began replaying conversations in her head. She analysed every glance. She questioned whether she had overreacted. Sometimes she apologised simply to make the argument stop. Not because she believed she was wrong because she was exhausted. She learned which subjects caused arguments and which feelings would be dismissed. So she became quieter, not because she had nothing to say. But because she was afraid of what would happen if she said it.

One evening, Sarah sat with her sister. Her sister listened. Then she asked: “If your best friend told you this story, what would you tell her?”

Sarah answered immediately. “I’d tell her she doesn’t deserve to feel like this.”

She had been so busy defending herself that she had forgotten herself.

Not every disagreement is gaslighting

This matters. People can remember things differently. People can misunderstand each other. Couples can disagree and noticing your partner looking at someone else does not, by itself, prove manipulation or gas lighting. The concern is the repeated pattern of denying events, dismissing feelings, shifting blame and leaving someone chronically confused or doubtful of themselves.

Ask yourself: Do I constantly question my own perception? Do I apologise when I haven’t done anything wrong? Am I afraid to raise concerns? Does every conversation somehow become my fault? Have I become less confident? Do I feel like I’m walking on eggshells?

These questions aren’t about blame. They’re about awareness.

The road back to yourself

Sarah didn’t become confident overnight. She began with something small. She stopped automatically apologising. She wrote down important conversations while they were fresh. She spoke to people she trusted. She learned to pause before accepting someone else’s version of events.

And she began saying: “I remember it differently.” “I need time to think about that.” “I don’t agree with you.”

Slowly, something returned. Her voice. Her confidence. Her sense of self.

Sarah learned that she didn’t have to spend hours proving her version of events. She didn’t need someone else’s permission to have feelings.

Sometimes the most powerful sentence is: “I know what I experienced.” And then you stop arguing. Because protecting your peace can be more important than winning the conversation.

You don’t have to make every decision today. You don’t have to know exactly what happens next. But you can begin.

Begin by listening to yourself, noticing the patterns, checking the facts, talking to someone you trust, setting one boundary and refusing to abandon yourself simply to keep someone else happy.

Ask: “What do I actually know happened?” Separate facts from assumptions and someone else’s interpretation.

Self-trust may not return overnight. Start small. Trust what you feel and yourself enough to pause and to say no.