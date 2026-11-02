One of the most renowned rock bands, American legends 30 Seconds to Mars, are travelling to Cyprus next summer for a concert. The date is set for June 4, 2027, when brothers Jared and Shannon Leto will step onto the stage of the Spyros Kyprianou Arena in Limassol.

As part of their ‘A Beautiful Lie vs This Is War 2027’, the concert will feature the band’s best-known albums, as producers Eventation say.

The title of the tour is inspired by two of the band’s most iconic albums, ‘ A Beautiful Lie’ and ‘This Is War’. As such, the Leto brothers will perform defining hits from both.

The night will begin at 8pm and will last around 120 to 140 minutes, sharing with Cyprus fans the best hits and most beloved songs of 30 Seconds to Mars.

Tickets are for sale on SoldOut Tickets, and prices start from €89. The VIP package ranges from €290 to €955 and features perks such as a meet-and-greet, guaranteed on-stage access for the last song, photo opportunities by a professional photographer, pre-signed autographs, an on-site VIP concierge and much more.

Throughout its career, the band has sold more than 15 million albums worldwide and received multiple awards (MTV Awards and Billboard Music Award) as well as a Guinness World Record for the longest-running tour, making their Cyprus show a 2027 highlight.

30 Seconds to Mars

Cyprus concert by world-renowned American band. June 4, 2027. Spyros Kyprianou Arena, Limassol. 8pm. Tickets from the SoldOut Tickets platform