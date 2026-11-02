Justice Minister Costas Fitiris has congratulated members of the Limassol police department, particularly investigators from the Limassol Criminal Investigation Department (CID), for their “methodical approach, persistence and professionalism” in investigating the disappearance of 61-year-old Olga Vasilyeva.

In a statement, the justice ministry said that “the immediate mobilisation, careful assessment of information and combined use of witness testimonies and technical data” led to the identification and arrest of a suspect before he could leave Cyprus, as well as the discovery of the woman’s body.

The ministry added that investigations are continuing to fully clarify the circumstances of the case.

“Such officers are a credit to the police force. Through their work, dedication to duty and the results they achieve, they strengthen public trust and set an example for the entire force,” the statement said.

Fitiris also expressed his deep sorrow over the 61-year-old’s death and extended his sincere condolences to her family and loved ones.

A 43-year-old Syrian national was remanded in custody for eight days by the Limassol district court on Sunday after admitting that he killed his partner, 61-year-old Olga Vasilyeva, with repeated hammer blows to the head and concealed her body in a well in a remote field.

The suspect appeared without a lawyer and told the court he did not wish to be represented.

Police informed the court that he had given a voluntary statement confessing to the killing, which is being treated as a femicide.