Real Madrid is close to signing JJ Gabriel, the 16-year-old Manchester United forward of Cypriot origin, dependent on him obtaining an EU passport.

Madrid have offered him a multi-year contract and, subject to final talks, hope to bring him to the club in January.

They intend to use a Fifa exception that lets European Union clubs sign players aged 16 to 18 from within the EU and the European Economic Area.

Fifa bars international transfers of players under 18, and British clubs have fallen outside the exception since Brexit.

Gabriel is eligible for an EU passport through both parents, and is reportedly preparing to obtain a Cypriot one so he could sign for any club as a free agent from next January.

He is registered with United’s academy until the end of the season.

The club will consider legal action if it believes any rules have been broken and is watching for any breach of the regulations.

It would be owed compensation if he joined Madrid or any other club.

Gabriel walked out on United in September and is believed to be training in Spain.

A move would offer a route to senior football through Madrid’s B team, Castilla, who play in the Spanish third tier.

He made his United debut aged 15 in a 2-1 pre-season win over Atletico Madrid on 1 August.

Last season he became the youngest winner of the academy player of the year award and was named the Premier League’s under-18 player of the season after scoring 20 goals in 21 league appearances.

He has played for England from under-15 to under-17 level but is eligible to switch to Cyprus under Fifa rules.