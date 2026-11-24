The coming overhaul of the pensions system will see an immediate boost of 5 per cent on pension payments for some beneficiaries, while others would gain up to 55 per cent over a three-year period, the labour minister said.

In a presentation, Marinos Mousiouttas gave various examples of the boost in pension payouts.

A person now on a pension of €600 would be “guaranteed” an increase of at least €30 – or 5 per cent – once the new system kicks in.

“Overall, some 123,000 current pensioners will see their pensions rise, more than 50,000 will see an increase of over €100 a month, and 10,000 others will see an increase of over €200.”

In another hypothetical example, a low-income worker paying social insurance contributions for 35 years, and who today gets €640 for their pension, would receive around €830.

A worker on medium earnings and with 35 years of contributions would see their pension go up to €1,000 from €850 currently.

And for a person on low-to-medium earnings with 42 years of contributions, their pension would increase from €760 currently to €980 – a 30 per cent rise.

Another feature of the coming reform would see pension emoluments factored in for time spent not working due to valid reasons – caring for children or relatives or living with a disability.

In addition, said Mousiouttas, the ‘penalty’ for retiring early would be reduced from 12.5 per cent currently to 7.5 per cent.

Normal retirement age is at 65, but some people can opt to retire at 63.

The reduced ‘penalty’ would also apply to people retiring early over the next five years.

The reform would also “buttress” the Social Insurance Fund: the state will stop borrowing from the fund and begin repaying its debt to it.

The state owes roughly €12 billion to the Social Insurance Fund from decades of borrowing against its surpluses.

“The fund will acquire capital that is properly invested, with transparency rules as per international standards.”

Regarding provident funds, the minister said that today only one in four workers have such a fund.

Usually, the people needing this the most do not have access to one, he added.

Provident funds are part of what is dubbed the ‘second pillar’ of pension reform. The ‘second pillar’ is currently being discussed with stakeholders, but will not form part of the reform that’s anticipated to kick in as of the beginning of 2027.

Provident funds are currently optional for businesses in Cyprus.

But under a government proposal unveiled earlier this month, employers who stay out of provident funds will be forced in within four years if too few join voluntarily.

Membership would be voluntary at first, but if provident funds do not cover 60 per cent of employees within three to four years, the government would pass a law making them mandatory.

On the overall projected cost of pension reform, earlier the government indicated it would come to more than €800 million over six years, drawing on a mix of state funds, redistribution within the Social Insurance Fund, and fund surpluses/investment policy rather than raising contribution rates or the statutory retirement age of 65.