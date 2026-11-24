Cypriot citizens will from Wednesday on have the option to choose whether or not to include their parents name on the new biometric identity cards.

From December 1, 2026 citizens who received an ID card between July and November 2026 without their parents name can apply for a replacement.

Those interested can book an appointment with the district administration, citizen service centres or citizen centres.

The interior ministry said that the replacement will be issued free of charge. For adults over 18. The change is optional, while minors under 18 must submit a new application.

The ministry also stressed that ID cards issued between July 2 and November 24, 2026 remain valid and that replacing them is not mandatory.