The Pancyprian federation of patients’ associations and friends (Pasykaf) urged men on Wednesday to seek early screening for prostate cancer, which accounts for more than a quarter of all cancers in men in Cyprus.

The cancer registry data for 2018 to 2022 show 3,186 cases, or 28 per cent of cancers in men.

The registry records an average of 726 new cases a year, and last year the disease ranked as the second most common cause of death among men.

Pasykaf, which is running a campaign with the urological society, the oncological society, and the cancer registry, said the disease occurs mainly in men over 50.

Men whose first-degree relatives have been diagnosed are advised to discuss screening with a doctor from the age of 40 to 45.

“Early diagnosis can make the difference,” said Georgia Orfanou, director of prevention at Pasykaf.

She said men in Cyprus often limit preventive examinations when they have no symptoms.

The early stages frequently cause no symptoms, yet later signs can include difficulty urinating, frequent urination at night, a weak stream or blood in the urine.

Pasykaf said the PSA blood test can help detect the disease early, while a personal doctor can advise on whether and how often to be tested.