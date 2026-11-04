A police officer who pleaded guilty to charges of neglect of duty over the suicide of 14-year-old Stylianos Constantinou in 2019 will be sentenced on November 30.

The 58-year-old officer had served at the Pera Chorio police station since 2013 and is accused of neglecting his duty for not carrying out further investigations after learning about Stylianos’ first suicide attempt.

He plead guilty to the charges on October 15.

His case is separate to the ongoing case against social welfare officers involved in Stylianos’ wellbeing which is expected to last months.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the prosecutor, Eleni Konstantinou, and the defence attorney of the accused, Elias Stefanou, spoke before the court, presenting their positions regarding the sentencing.

Konstantinou argued that the defendant should have taken further measures after learning about the minor’s first suicide attempt with a hunting rifle in May 2019, noting that he failed to take the necessary steps to investigate the boy’s access to the weapon.

According to information presented to the court, the incident occurred on May 11 and was confirmed by Stylianos himself in a conversation with his teacher.

He was then referred to a psychological support centre for children and minors, subject to parental consent with his mother arguing that her son would not accept to be admitted to the facility.

As it was not possible to contact the social welfare services by phone, the teacher eventually turned to the Pera Chorio police station where the defendant was working.

The defendant answered the call and assured that he would inform the relevant social worker.

Around two hours later, the social worker contacted the teacher, confirming that she had been made aware of the incident by the police.

The social worker reported that she had already spoken to Stylianos’s mother, who claimed that the hunting weapons had been stored in a locked area, out of the reach of minors.

Konstantinou argued that the accused did not conduct an ex officio investigation into the case, nor did they visit the family home to verify the mother’s claims.

Among the steps that needed to be considered, she said, were securing the voluntary handover of the hunting rifle and, if this was not possible, applying to the court for a search warrant.

Konstantinou also argued that neither the rifle nor the relevant licence had been requested to be presented at the police station for inspection.

She said that the defendant failed to pass on the relevant information to the incoming officer on the next shift, who was therefore unable to take further action.

The prosecution argued that this detail was of particular importance, as the second officer could have taken further measures or carried out the required checks at the family’s home.

Meanwhile, defence lawyer Elias Stefanou acknowledged the accused’s negligence and misjudgement of the facts of the case, but called on the court to take into account all the circumstances when determining the sentence.

He argued that the officer had informed the social welfare services without delay, emphasising that he had not acted out of indifference to the child’s safety.

Stefanou said that the defendant had mistakenly assumed that there was no further risk for the child, as the incident had occurred two days earlier and the relevant authorities had already been informed.

He referred to the defendants’ admission of guilt, his clean criminal record and long service for the police and the fact that he was the sole earner in his family as mitigating factors that should be considered for his sentencing.

After hearing from both the prosecution and the defence, the court reserved its decision until Monday, November 30.