Police are investigating after shots were fired at the home of a 76-year-old in the Ormidia area of Larnaca on Wednesday morning.

It has not yet been established why the unknown individuals fired shots at the house.

Local media reports, however, suggest the case is related to the family of a 48-year-old prisoner serving a life sentence for a quadruple murder in Ayia Napa, after his brother was recently the target of a murder attempt.

The 76-year-old is believed to be the father of the lifer.

The shots fired hit the exterior of the 76-year-old’s house, with the perpetrators believed to have wanted to send a message to the 48-year-old.

The brother of the lifer was targeted in a murder attempt in August 2026, when unknown individuals rammed his car in the Kokkines area of Ayia Napa, before opening fire on him, hitting his car several times.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.