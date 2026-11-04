A lower monthly payment can make a Cyprus home loan look like the better deal.

But how much will you pay in total?

In this Money Doctor video, Professor Panayiotis C. Andreou uses Moneypedia’s loan calculator to compare monthly repayments and total interest over different loan terms. He also shows you how to test the figures in your own offer before you sign.

In the Money Doctor series, Professor of Finance Panayiotis C. Andreou tackles the financial questions, habits and decisions that affect everyday life in Cyprus.

Practical, accessible and without unnecessary jargon, Money Doctor is designed to help you understand your money before an expensive mistake does it for you.

Dr Panayiotis C. Andreou, ‘The Money Doctor’, is Professor of Finance at the Cyprus University of Technology, President of the Financial Wellbeing Institute, and creator of the Money Doctor® financial education platform. He also serves on the Scientific Advisory Committee of the Cyprus Financial Literacy and Education Committee. His work focuses on financial literacy, financial wellbeing and the way knowledge, habits and behaviour shape everyday financial decisions. Through Money Doctor®, he aims to make evidence-informed financial knowledge accessible and practical, helping people better understand their money and make more informed decisions.

The Money Doctor series | Hosted within Cyprus Mail’s Financial Literacy initiative, which is supported by XM.

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