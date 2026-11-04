Allwyn AG has set the reference share price at €11.29 for shareholders choosing to reinvest its interim distribution in company shares, ahead of the end of the election period on November 5, 2026.

The price will be used to determine the number of shares delivered to investors exercising their reinvestment right under the company’s scrip programme, in connection with an interim distribution of €0.20 per common share.

The distribution was approved by Allwyn’s board of directors on August 20, 2026, with shareholders able to elect to reinvest the payment from October 23 to November 5, inclusive.

Allwyn said the scrip reference share price was calculated using the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of its common shares over five trading days, ending two trading days before the close of the election period.

Based on the share price performance between October 27 and November 3, inclusive, the company confirmed the reference price at €11.29 per share.

The announcement follows Allwyn’s confirmation in October that Eurobank SA would act as paying bank for the interim distribution, which is scheduled to be paid in November to eligible shareholders who do not choose the scrip alternative.

Payments are to be processed through the operators of beneficiaries’ accounts in the Dematerialised Securities System, including banks, custodians and securities firms, in line with Euronext Athens regulations and the relevant corporate resolutions.

Eligible investors who do not opt to receive shares under the scrip alternative will instead be able to receive the interim distribution in cash.