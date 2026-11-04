Vassiliko Cement Works announced on Wednesday that it has completed the payment of its 2026 interim dividend, distributing €0.27 per share to eligible shareholders on November 3, 2026.

The company said the payment was made to shareholders who were registered in its records at the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on October 8, 2026.

Under rules governing the operation of the Central Securities Depository and Central Registry, which came into force on November 13, 2023, shareholders whose securities are held under the control of a CSE member received their dividends through the respective members.

Shareholders whose securities fall under the “Special Account / Global CSE” category were paid by cheque, with the cheques posted to their registered addresses on November 3, 2026, the company said.