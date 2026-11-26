Another UN initiative for Cyprus is on the brink of failure. Everyone had seen it coming for months, despite the return of the UN Secretary-General’s personal envoy, in one last attempt to open the way for a 5+1 meeting that would lead to a resumption of the talks. Despite Maria Angela Holguin’s arrival and several meetings of the two leaders before this, no real progress was made.

They did not agree to the seven confidence-building measures (CBM), which the UNSG, Antonio Guterres, set as a condition for calling the meeting with the guarantor powers. All they managed was to agree the opening of two crossings, the preparation for which could take as long as a year, and approved some projects for the technical committees.

On Tuesday they also agreed the text for the mechanism for a bicommunal rapid emergency response and said they would carry on talking about the opening of additional crossing points.

A UN statement said the leaders endorsed the creation of the bicommunal technical committee of education’s EduBites programme and the launch of a joint programme by the technical committees on the environment and education on ‘Green Cyprus: Voices for a Sustainable Future’. They also re-affirmed their agreement for a plan for religious services to be held all over the island.



In other words, neither the involvement of Guterres, who visited the island to help the process in July, nor the return of his envoy Maria Angela Holguin achieved anything, other than the grudgingly accepted opening of two crossing points, which was necessary for the official end of the process to be avoided.



Although the leaders are still expecting an invitation to the UN for a meeting with Guterres, the process is essentially over. Acting government spokesman Yiannis Antoniou told Astra radio on Wednesday that the 5+1 meeting will not happen, thus indicating that the process has ended. A meeting with Guterres would be pointless, unless the UNSG wants to perform the last rites for his failed initiative.



What would be the point of a meeting, considering the conditions of a 5+1 meeting do not exist and Guterres would be stepping down at the end of December? His successor will have many other more pressing priorities when he or she takes over and will not want to waste time and resources on a problem that neither side appears interested in finding a solution to.



We may have finally reached the end of the road as far as UN peace initiatives are concerned.

How much longer Unficyp and the UN mission will remain in Cyprus dealing with technical committees and policing the buffer zone nobody knows, but once all prospects for a settlement have disappeared there would be no justification for their continued presence.

