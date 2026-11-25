Paphos targets 17,000 hotel beds operating year-round

Paphos will have approximately 12,500 licensed hotel beds operating during the winter season from December 2026 to March 2027, an increase of 2,000 compared with last year, the Paphos regional tourism board (Etap) has announced.

The figure represents around 45 per cent of the district’s total licensed accommodation capacity, according to a survey conducted by Etap in collaboration with the Cyprus Hotel Association’s Paphos district branch, the Association of Cyprus Tourist Enterprises (Stek) and independent hoteliers.

The survey found that accommodation available during the winter months covers all categories of accommodation, although most establishments that suspend operations do so between December and February.

Etap also pointed out that there is no official data on short-term rental properties that remain available either seasonally or throughout the year.

Calls for state support

Despite relatively strong winter air connectivity, with approximately 150 incoming flights per week from 42 airports, the tourism board expects the coming season to present several challenges.

Etap is calling on the state to introduce more generous incentives for the winter period and policies to protect the sector’s competitiveness by reducing the high operating costs faced by hotels, tourism businesses and catering establishments.

It also wants destination promotion to be stepped up in key source markets, with the aim of changing Paphos’ image from a traditional sun-and-sea destination into one offering year-round experiences.

The board is further urging the authorities to consider increased support for airlines and tour operators to help reduce seasonality and extend the tourism season.

Etap said the district already benefited from stronger brand recognition in key tourist markets, but argued that further action was needed to translate this into sustained winter demand.

Target of 17,000 beds

The medium-term objective for Paphos’ tourism industry is to maintain approximately 17,000 licensed beds in operation throughout the year, supported by high occupancy rates.

“The district has all the prerequisites to establish itself as a sustainable, year-round destination in the coming years,” Etap said.

The tourism board believes that improving winter incentives, air connectivity and international promotion will be important in helping Paphos achieve that ambition.