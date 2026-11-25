The Turkish Cypriot authorities on Wednesday evening announced plans to cut the price of petrol by almost eight per cent overnight, with ten days to go until Turkish Cypriots are set to go to the polls for legislative and local elections.

From midnight on Thursday, the price of a litre of 95-octane petrol will fall from 77.12TL (€1.39) to 71.12TL (€1.28), while the price of a litre of diesel will fall from 76TL (€1.37) to 72TL (€1.30).

‘Energy minister’ Hasan Tacoy said of the plans that “for some time, people have been saying, ‘you raise prices when costs go up, but you do not lower them when costs go down’”, but that “today, this unfair claim has been disproven”,

“When we raised prices, it was not because we wanted to. Market conditions, exchange rates, and supply costs left us with no other choice. Had we not acted, there would be no fuel available at petrol stations today,” he said.

He pre-emptively rejected charges that the move was made with next week’s elections in mind, saying that “for us, fuel is not a tool for political manoeuvring”, but that instead, “it concerns people’s pockets, the operating costs of small businesses, and our producers’ hard work”.

“We implemented this reduction for the people, not for the sake of an election. Our agenda is dictated by the needs of the public, not by an election calendar. This is not politics, it is simply us fulfilling our duty,” he said.

The election will take place on Sunday next week, with it likely that the ruling coalition will be removed from office, as its senior partner, the nationalist UBP, the party to which Tacoy belongs, trails opposition party the CTP, while its junior partner, the conservative DP, may lose all its seats in the legislature.

Most election polling predicts CTP majority

Most polling suggests that the centre-left CTP will win a majority of seats in the legislature and therefore be able to form the next administration without coalition partners – a feat which has only been achieved twice before in Turkish Cypriot political history, both times by the UBP, when it was led by former Turkish Cypriot leader Dervish Eroglu.

The CTP was most recently in office between 2018 and 2019, when it was led by incumbent Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman, as part of a four-party coalition alongside Eroglu’s former chief negotiator Kudret Ozersay’s centrist HP, centre-left party the TDP, and the DP.

Sila Usar Incirli on Wednesday

Now, it is led by Sila Usar Incirli, who on Wednesday presented her party’s election manifesto, promising to zero value added tax on “basic consumer goods”, create an independent anti-corruption authority, implement tighter migration controls, and introduce a system through which Turkish Cypriot men can pay to reduce their conscription into the security forces.

“Today, we are not presenting you with a list of promises, but a grounded governance plan,” she said, before saying that throughout her party’s term in office, “we will make a serious effort towards the harmonisation of our laws with the EU, and towards preparing our institutions for the EU”.

Famagusta race appears to be in play

As well as legislative elections, local elections will also be held on Sunday next week, and while the CTP is equally bullish about its chances there, it may face more of an uphill battle in some target areas, having picked up big wins at the most recent local elections in 2022.

It appears likely that Murat Senkul will win a second term as mayor in Kyrenia, having unseated a UBP incumbent in 2022, that long-serving mayors Aziz Kaya of Lefka and Yuksel Celebi of Dikomo will win again, and that Ceyhun Kirok, Ali Karavezirler, and Ahmet Latif will win in the amalgamated municipalities of Ayios Amvrosios and Ayios Epiktitos, Kythrea and Louroujina, and Mesaoria, which were created in 2022.

However, Famagusta, which Suleyman Ulucay flipped from the UBP in 2022, appears to be very much in play, with the UBP having fielded local football club chairman and businessman Koral Bozkurt as its candidate, and Famagusta having historically been a UBP stronghold until the last election.

Outside of the seven municipalities the party holds, gains may be hard to come by, with the UBP’s Mahmut Ozcinar having held the office since 1998, and with Hasan Sadikoglu and Huseyin Amcaoglu appearing steady in Trikomo, and Kioneli and Yerolakkos respectively.

In Nicosia, the CTP has this time around endorsed incumbent Mehmet Harmanci, of the TDP, who appears on course to win more than 70 per cent of the vote on election night.