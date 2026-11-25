The United States is working towards Cyprus’ inclusion in the Visa Waiver Programme and an extension of the lifting of the US arms embargo, US ambassador to Cyprus John Breslow said on Wednesday, following a meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides.

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos also attended the meeting at the presidential palace in Nicosia.

Speaking to reporters, Breslow said the US and Cyprus enjoyed “a wonderful relationship”, adding that discussions focused on making it “even stronger in every possible way”.

Asked whether American military equipment was expected to arrive in Cyprus in the coming weeks or months, the ambassador said he could not answer the question as the information was classified.

US forces in the region

“I cannot talk about where our military forces are or where they are heading, but Cyprus helps us, as you know, with refuelling from time to time, and it is very important that Cyprus assists us in difficult times,” he said.

Regarding the expansion of Cyprus’ naval and air bases, Breslow said he did not know when the works would be completed.

“I know that the process is underway, and it is great that we will be able to make use of that space,” he added.

Acoording to a recent Foreign Policy analysis Cyprus’ expanding security relationship with the US is strengthening its deterrence against Turkey with Washington however remaining cautious over arms transfers, taking Ankara’s concerns into account.

Visa Waiver Programme

Asked whether progress had been made on the Visa Waiver Programme and the lifting of the arms embargo against Cyprus, Breslow responded positively, saying that “we are working on it” and that this in itself constituted progress.

“We hope that we will soon have the necessary data for the Visa Waiver Programme, and the State Department, together with the embassy, will work towards that end,” he said.

“We are also working to secure an extension under ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) and we hope to achieve that. There are, therefore, many issues under consideration.”

The ambassador noted that Cyprus was situated in a complicated neighbourhood, adding that the United States was working to address these issues.

Speaking upon leaving the presidential palace, Kombos described the meeting as “a particularly constructive and productive discussion”, covering a wide range of issues.

Among the matters discussed were the upcoming visit of Christodoulides and a Cypriot delegation to the United States, as well as efforts to attract investment.

Kombos said the programme for the visit had been drawn up in coordination with the American side and had its support, adding that the final details were now being put in place.

“We also had the opportunity to discuss other matters of a political nature, including the strategic dialogue,” he said. “We are discussing the agenda, the timing and the deliverables. It is therefore an ongoing discussion which will continue.”

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail earlier in the month US embassy spokesperson Kahina Robinson welcomed the upcoming business and investment mission and highlighted Cyprus’ efforts to place EU regulatory simplification on the agenda during its EU Council presidency, adding that “the US looked forward to building on that cooperation so more American companies would choose Cyprus”

Asked specifically about the arms embargo, Kombos said efforts were focused on securing its lifting “on a permanent basis or at least for a period of three or five years”.

“This is a legislative matter. We have just had the midterm elections in the United States, so we will have to see how the various committees are formed,” he said, stressing the importance of who would assume key committee chairmanships.

“There are outstanding legislative matters on which we need to work together to achieve a positive outcome,” he concluded.