President Nikos Christodoulides on Wednesday announced the introduction of a new prepaid bank card, named the CY One Card, through which the government will “distribute targeted financial aid” to people in need, amid a list of 12 financial measures announced ahead of the Christmas period.

He said the new card will allow the government to send financial aid to people who need it “more quickly and more simply”, and that its rollout would begin with a €200 payment to low-income pensioners, with the aim of “helping to cover part of the cost of purchasing heating oil and other fuel”.

Additionally, he said, the card’s creation will be a “new social policy tool which can be utilised for future targeted support initiatives”.

More to follow…