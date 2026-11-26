A total of €37.25 million has been allocated to support the “economic development of the Turkish Cypriot community” in the European Union’s budget for next year, which was passed into law by the European Parliament on Wednesday.

The funds will make up the EU’s annual aid programme for the Turkish Cypriot community, the details of which are announced by the European Commission in September each year, with the budget law itself saying that the fund aim to “facilitate the reunification of Cyprus by encouraging the economic development of the Turkish Cypriot community”.

This, it says, will be done “with particular emphasis on the economic integration of the island, on improving contacts between the two communities and with the union, and on the application of the union acquis [communautaire]”, the accumulated body of EU law.

It adds that the assistance provided will include “the promotion of social and economic development, the development and restructuring of infrastructure, reconciliation, confidence-building measures, and support to civil society, bringing the Turkish Cypriot community closer to the union”.

“This appropriation will, in particular, allow for the continuation of the union financial support to facilitate the intensification of the work of the Committee on Missing Persons in order to meet the goals of its strategic plan on the faster identification of missing persons,” it said, with the EU a regular financial contributor to the CMP.

Additionally, it said, the funds will go towards “the implementation of the decisions of the bicommunal technical committee on cultural heritage in order to preserve the common cultural heritage of Cyprus”.

Next year’s allocation €3m larger than this year’s

Next year’s allocation is around €3m larger than this year’s, and is the second-highest amount allocated to the Turkish Cypriot community during the current multiannual financial framework, the EU’s long-term budget for the period covering the years between 2021 and next year.

The largest amount allocated during the current multiannual financial framework was the more than €39.5m allocated in 2024, of which the commission earmarked €5m for the construction of a bicommunal solar farm.

However, plans for the solar farm have been stalled since last year following disagreements over whether a proportion of the energy produced should be relayed directly to the Turkish Cypriot community, or whether the electricity authority should be responsible for allocating the Turkish Cypriots a proportion of it.

Turkish Cypriots to be allocated €389m in next MFF

With next year the final year of the current multiannual financial framework, negotiations are ongoing between the leaders of the EU’s 27 member states to devise the next one, which will be in force between 2028 and 2034.

Successive budget proposals, including from the Cypriot government in June, and from European Council President Antonio Costa on Saturday, foresee an allocation of €389m to the Turkish Cypriot community over the course of the coming seven-year period.

The text of Costa’s proposal also states that the multiannual financial framework “will be revised in the event of a revision of the treaties, the reunification of Cyprus, or the accession of new member states to the European Union”.