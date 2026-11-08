Efforts to strengthen the island’s air force are continuing, Air Force Commander Brigadier Georgios Alexandrou said on Sunday at Paphos airport’s Andreas Papandreoou air base, which was open to the public to mark name day of Archangel Michal, its patron saint.

“We are ready to take even greater steps, to acquire our own fighter jets,” he said, underlining the importance of being able to respond promptly and effectively to every point of the Nicosia FIR.

He referred to new means that enhance operational readiness, noting that targeted equipment in modern air defence systems, attack helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles and modern surveillance radars substantially enhance the deterrent capability.

He said in the face of the increased demands, the air force is working with consistency, planning and vision to continuously strengthen its operational capabilities.

Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas at the base The event was to honour Archangelos Michael Air force equipment on display Some of the air force’s equipment A show of air force equipment was also held at the base

Alexandrou also referred to the geographical position of Cyprus, which, he said, gives the country special strategic importance, but at the same time entails increased responsibilities.

The proximity of the threat and the constant challenges in the wider region, he added, make it necessary to be constantly vigilant, operationally ready and continuously try to modernise.

Alexandrou also commemorated the aviators who have passed away, underlining that their memory remains inextricably linked to the skies they served.

“Responsibility and duty for us is to continue their work,” he said.

After the end of the event, a demonstration of the aircraft took place.