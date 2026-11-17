Lidl Cyprus introduces the new digital Lidl Business Gift Card, offering companies a modern, flexible, and meaningful solution to reward their employees and business partners.

Behind every successful year are the people who contribute to it every day. Every effort deserves to be recognized in a way that tangibly demonstrates a company’s appreciation. With the new Lidl Business Gift Card, Lidl Cyprus enables businesses and organizations to turn a simple “thank you” into a truly useful gift, giving their employees the ultimate freedom to choose what they genuinely need from the company’s wide range of quality products.

The service is available exclusively to corporate clients in digital format, serving as a versatile tool for corporate rewards, holiday gifts, or performance recognition. Companies can set the value of each card from €5 to €1,500 and purchase it at face value, with zero extra fees or administrative costs. Furthermore, the cards are not linked to recipients’ personal data, ensuring seamless and immediate distribution.

The ordering process is completed entirely digitally with maximum speed. Interested businesses submit their request online via the Lidl Cyprus Customer Service contact form, with a minimum total order of €1,000. Once payment is settled, the digital files are sent immediately via email, ready to be forwarded to the recipients.

Cardholders can redeem their credit instantly at any Lidl store in Cyprus simply by presenting the barcode at the checkout—either digitally on their smartphone screen or printed. Each card is valid for one year and allows multiple purchases until the balance is depleted, with a maximum limit of €500 per transaction. Cardholders can easily check their remaining balance at store checkouts or via the company’s website using the serial number and four-digit PIN.

Lidl Cyprus continuously evolves its services to meet the modern needs of Cypriot businesses, making corporate gifting simpler, more flexible, and more immediate than ever. The new digital Lidl Business Gift Card serves as the most practical token of appreciation for employees and partners, turning every reward into a gift of everyday value and freedom of choice.