The proceedings in the case concerning the suicide of 14-year-old Stylianos Constantinou, who took his own life in 2019, were on Wednesday postponed until Thursday.

The trial is set to continue with the main examination of a new prosecution witness, following the completion of the testimony of the boy’s former speech therapist.

The case concerns the death of Stylianos Constantinou, who died by suicide in 2019 at the age of 14, with the court examining whether any responsibility for his death lays with the family or the competent state services.

The trial focuses on alleged incidents of abuse or neglect within the Constantinou’s family, whether the boy’s mother was aware of such and failed to report them, as well as whether the competent officers of the social welfare services adequately evaluated and handled the information presented to them.