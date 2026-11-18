Former England midfielder Peter Storey has died aged 81, his former club Arsenal said on Tuesday.

A key member of the Arsenal team who won the First Division title and FA Cup double in 1970-71, Storey made 501 appearances for the club as a tough-tackling central midfielder.

He played 19 times for England between 1971 and 1973.

Storey was convicted of several criminal offences after the end of his football career.

Arsenal will pay their respects to Storey at the Champions League home game against Borussia Dortmund on November 24.